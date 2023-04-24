KEYSTONE, S.D.– After a visitor accidentally crashed into the side of the Mt. Rushmore T-shirts store in the Keystone Mall, owner Todd Wicks has already gotten to work on getting the portion of the building repaired. He spoke about what is next for him and his business.
The building
In photos from both Wicks and the Battle Creek Fire Department, the damage to the building was in a corner towards the end of the store and the windows in place were taken out by the car. However, according to Wicks, everything was an accident by the driver. As of Monday, he already had a contractor in place repairing the wall and windows. "It will be pretty much back to normal within, I would say less than a week," he said.
What is next?
Once repairs are made to fix the main part of the building that was damaged, Wicks's focus will shift to the interior of the building as he fixes the furnishings and other details that were lost in the accident. "It's an older building, so it's tough to find the same stuff that was there when it was damaged," he explained. "So that's the main thing, trying to make it look exactly like it was prior to the accident."