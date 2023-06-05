RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Army National Guard promoted Kevin Huxford of Rapid City, to the rank of colonel during a ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters on June 1, 2023.
Huxford is a full-time employee of the SDARNG and is assigned as the Deputy Chief of Staff of Operations at Joint Force Headquarters at Camp Rapid.
“There’s never a doubt that when you are given something that you are going to make it happen,” said Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Marlette, South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General, “to watch you grow as a leader and see the humble, strong, intelligent and dedicated leader that you are; I really appreciate what you bring to the table.”
“I’m truly honored and humbled to reach this rank and hold this position, and thank you for the confidence in me,” said Huxford.
Huxford enlisted in the 200th Engineer Company after his senior year of high school. He attended basic training in the summer of 1995 as a 12C enlisted bridge crew member. In 2001, while attending the University of South Dakota, LTC Huxford commissioned as a 2LT through the ROTC program.
“When I joined in 1995 it was how I was going to pay for college and you know, it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” said Huxford.
Huxford was mobilized in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from December 2003 to March 2005 and 155th Engineer Company. During his command in the 155th Engineer Company the unit’s AT period was redirected from Suriname to support rebuilding efforts in Haiti following the devastating earthquake in 2010.
Huxford has spent time in numerous positions at the Battalion, Brigade, and the Headquarters Staff levels before being assigned as the 109th Engineer Battalion Commander in 2020.
He is a graduate of Command and General Staff College, the Reserve Component National Security Course, the Army Operations Course – Canadian Land Force Command and Staff College (resident), and the Leadership in Homeland Security from the Harvard Kennedy Executive Education course (resident).
“You have all helped shaped the amazing man that he is today, and he would be the first to tell you that he would be nothing without you. We all just heard his bio and all of the things he has done but if you want to know what he’s most proud of it’s you,” said Marlette to Huxford’s family.
While joining the SDARNG was one of the best decisions he’s ever made he said the best decision was when Caren said yes to marry him.
He is supported by his wife Caren of 24 years and their four children Caleb, Logan, Cybil and Lenox.