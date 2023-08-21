RAPID CITY, S.D. - City Recreation officials remind the public the Roosevelt Swim Center’s indoor facility is closed for annual maintenance.
The indoor facility’s closure continues through the Labor Day holiday. The facility is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, September 5. The closure includes the Swim Center’s indoor pools, rooms and use areas. There will be no scheduled exercise classes during the closure period of August 20-September 4.
The Roosevelt Swim Center’s 50-meter outdoor pool remains open through Labor Day for public use. The public can access the pool via the outside gate. The outdoor FITLOT exercise area between the Swim Center and Ice Arena is also open for public access with classes continuing as scheduled.
The public is also reminded the City’s outdoor pools at Horace Mann, Parkview and Jimmy Hilton at Sioux Park are closed for the summer with schools in the Rapid City area starting Tuesday and many seasonal staff returning to college and high school.