RAPID CITY, S.D. - The American dream of homeownership has long been a key aspect of achieving financial stability and building wealth. June is national homeowners month, celebrating the value that owning a home has for families and communities.
Owning a home is not only a symbol of success but is also considered a good investment. However, for lower-income families, achieving this dream can be a challenge. Organizations like Habitat for Humanity play a crucial role in providing affordable housing options.
According to Scott Engmann, Executive Director of Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity, homeownership goes beyond mere financial benefits.
Engmann states, "Getting a home for ownership is something that builds wealth. It builds. Increases the chances of graduating high school. It increases health outcomes, civic engagement, so we know that owning a home and being an integral part of a neighborhood is very, very important for the stability of a neighborhood and for the strengthening of families."
Unfortunately, soaring interest rates have made it nearly impossible for median-income individuals to afford a home.
Engmann explains, "Right now if you're a median income owner in Rapid City, there's about a $100,000 to $150,000 gap between what you can afford in a mortgage and what the average home is being sold for."
While homeownership has the potential to stimulate economic growth through property taxes, job creation, and consumer spending, the United States lags behind other developed nations in this aspect.
Engmann reveals, "Out of the top 18 developed countries in the world, we're actually dead last. The US is actually 18th. So we're running between 63 and 65% of Americans are homeowners."
To address the current homeownership situation, municipal governments can play a vital role. Engmann suggests that rezoning and repurposing older structures for housing, such as the Garfield Project in Rapid City, could help lower the cost of an average home. This, in turn, would reduce the gap between median income and the median cost of a home.