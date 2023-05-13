RAPID CITY, S.D. - In the face of adversity, be a role model; this is what Julius Morris says he's doing as a correctional officer with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
"I grew up less fortunate than others. I am from Pine Ridge, South Dakota and what I see in these detainees here is what I've seen in myself when I was younger," Morris said. "I didn't have a role model. I would just follow whatever path was there, and sometimes that path could allege the wrong way. But as I got older, I realized that I'm making my own path. And I have others following me and leaving a trail and hopefully these detainees and others could see like how I grew up. So, I don't have to go that path. I'm gonna go this route."
Saturday, Morris graduated from Western Dakota Technical College (WDT) in the criminal justice program with a law enforcement emphasis. He is only the second student in WDT's history to win the national American Technical Education Association (ATEA) Technical Student Award.
During his time at school, he faced a few obstacles.
"I don't want to get too personal with it, but my older sister passed away while I was in school," Morris said. "I had to maintain my composure and continue to finish what I started. Then I had back surgery. I had to come to school and walk using a walker, on top of having to be a single dad. So those two years, I'm relieved and I can't wait to not have to go to school."
And Morris still finished his education.
"Sometimes you can't just finish what you started, because life is life. And my main point I was always making was that and all obstacles I have overcome to be where I am," he said.
Everything in his life led him to where he was, even though he says that he never thought he would be in law enforcement when he was younger.
But Morris went back to school after he got out of the army, now at 36-years-old.
"I came to Western Dakota Tech and I just looked at all the programs," Morris explained. "I was like, 'Law enforcement, I'll try that one out.' And once I went into law enforcement, I got the job two years ago with the sheriff's office."
He currently plans to stick with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office for the time being.
"The sheriff's office, as big as they are, it's really like a family. You know, they take care of you. They look out for you. They all reached out when my sister passed away. The sheriff reached out to me and my commander reached out to me. You could feel how close we are as a sheriff's office. So I'm gonna continue to stay with them."
Morris's work at WDT, as well as in the PCSO, has been appreciated. Joe Guttierez, commander of the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center and adjunct professor for the criminal justice program at WDT, says that Morris displays a lot of maturity and is a good role model and good person.
"What I noticed is that he's an instant role model when he walks into the facility and the juveniles really take a shine to him because he looks like some of the juveniles," Guttierez said. "Like he [Morris] stated before is that he developed that automatic role model, that rapport. He's been in some of the situations that they have been in and that doesn't have to define your life because of the choice that you made."