RAPID CITY, S.D.– On June 25 and 26, 1876, Lakota, Arapaho, and Cheyenne warriors fought and triumphed over General George Armstrong Custer and several soldiers during the Battle of The Greasy Grass, or as it is also known, the Battle of Little Big Horn. All across the Great Sioux Nation, June 25 is celebrated as Victory Day to commemorate the victory, which is considered one of the largest and most well-known victories over the United States military. Sheridan College Professor, Historian, and Author Donovin Sprague Hump has spoken at the Journey Museum and Learning Center in Rapid City for several years, holding an annual discussion on June 25 to tell the story of events before and after the battle from a Lakota perspective.
The Great Sioux Nation he explains, was very close and connected before they were split up as a result of the Ft. Laramie Treaty, which made finding records of their accounts of the battle difficult. "They were removed like 300 miles from the battle site itself. And and so now it's a good time to to be Lakota, to be Cheyenne and and go to those places and and find out more about, you know, the the locations and what what all happened," he explained. Hump, whose ancestors Crazy Horse and Chief Hump were influential figures during the battle, uses the discussions at the Journey Museum and those he has held elsewhere also as a way of networking with those he meets as he searches for more records and documents to add to existing information. He also was recently featured in an article from Time magazine.
In recent events, Sprague says that members of the Lakota and Dakota communities have purchased a portion of land associated with the historic battle, near the Reno Creek area in Montana. "They now have an area that they can do their interpretation and just land that you own yourself," he said. "There is also a ranch that is accompanied with that, and it is right on Reno Creek. So a lot of history, but being able to to tell that story from from our eyes and and families, rather than, say, an intern that comes in from some other state."