SPEARFISH, S.D. — Are you looking to become more involved with your community? The Spearfish Police Department might have an opportunity for you.
As part of a nationwide effort to increase recruitment and retention within police departments, the Spearfish Police Department is currently hiring new officers and dispatchers. During the pandemic, police forces across the country faced difficulties in retaining their current officers and finding replacements.
The Spearfish Police Department is actively seeking individuals interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement and dispatch. Joining the department means becoming part of a tight-knit community that the police department actively engages with.
According to Pat Rotert, public safety director in Spearfish, "In the last couple of years, we've really put a renewed effort into showcasing what a wonderful community we have, what a great place Spearfish is to be, as well as the department itself — increasing our benefit and wage packages and programing opportunities within the department itself."
For those looking to make a difference in their community, consider applying to the Spearfish Police Department and be part of a team dedicated to public safety.