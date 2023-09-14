This week, Jesse teaches Bob how to hold your elbow with your back swing.
featured
Jesse's Golf Tips: Your elbow & the back swing
NewsCenter1 Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 5
-
Are You Ready For The Sturgis Musicfest?
-
Pennington County September Missing Persons: Have you seen any of the 40 missing individuals?
-
UPDATE: Names released in car vs. pedestrian fatal crash in Box Elder
-
Photos: Wednesday's Black Hills severe weather
-
Minnehaha County's Most Wanted: September 12, 2023