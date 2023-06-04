RAPID CITY, S.D. — Multi-genre act Jelly Roll will be performing at The Monument in Rapid City as a part of his recently announced Backroad Baptism tour. The performance will be held on Tuesday, September 5 at Summit Arena.
The singer/songwriter announced the tour after a momentous year of selling out venues across the United States. He recently performed to more than 16,000 fans at a sold-out show in his hometown venue Bridgestone Arena.
With his hit single, “Son Of A Sinner,” Jelly Roll broke the record for most weeks spent at number 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart.
The Backroad Baptism Tour is a 44-city arena trip across the U.S. with opening performances including Ashley McBryde, Caitlynne Curtis, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf and Josh Adam Meyers. Jelly Roll is also set to open for several performances as direct support for Eric Church
Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through the following ways:
- Online on The Monument’s website here
- In person at the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument
- Call 1-800-468-6463
- Ellsworth Air Force Base Outdoor Recreation
VIP packages can also be purchased, which The Monument says may include premium seats, side-stage viewing for the entire length of Jelly Roll’s set, a backstage tour and group photo, VIP lounge, a limited edition tour poster and more.