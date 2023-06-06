RAPID CITY, S.D. - With all 30 Precincts reporting, Jason Salamun has been elected Rapid City's next Mayor. Laura Armstrong hung tight all night and finished a mere 1.75 percent behind Salamun. After a close race, Salamun will take office next month.
Results:
For full election results: Click here
83 percent of precincts reporting.
- Jason Salamun has 4,888 votes
- Laura Armstrong has 4,619 votes
- Ron Weifenbach has 2,999 votes
- Brad Estes has 2,769 votes
- Josh Lyle has 150 votes
There are 5 total candidates that ran for mayor this year in Rapid City. Steve Allender has been in the position since he took office in June of 2015. Allender announced last August that he would not seek a fourth term as mayor.
Allender had this to say about the election.
“I would like to congratulate all of the candidates for running good campaigns. My congratulations go to Jason Salamun on his apparent victory tonight. I will welcome him into the Mayor's Office to begin his transition as soon as he is ready. Rapid City will be in good hands.”