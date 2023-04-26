RAPID CITY, S.D. -- The Rapid City Police Department meets monthly with local residents, business owners, and leaders of community organizations to discuss how police can better address their needs. This month's "Coffee With a Cop" meeting specifically addressed difficulties faced by the downtown sector of the city, from panhandling to navigating construction zones.
"Coffee with a Cop" events have been held the the RCPD for years, and in recent months, lieutenants that oversee certain parts of town have sought input from those who work and live in these areas. Their goal is to better understand the problems that are occurring within the different sectors, and provide updates on the solutions they're utilizing.
At this meeting, community members asked for greater officer presence, especially in the downtown and Mount Rushmore Road areas, and RCPS says they've recently assigned a unit to patrols and walkthroughs in these locations.
The RCPD is also partnering with Main Street Square as they reinstate their ambassador program downtown, with locals who are trained to greet and direct tourists, as well as assist with issues downtown that don't require law enforcement intervention.
"It's our job to be where the people are. It's our job to be where folks are congregating, where business is occurring," says Chief Don Hedrick. "So, for us, especially when it's warm out and we see the influx of folks coming downtown, that's where we're going to be. We're going to have that presence because it does have a deterrent effect."
Chief Hedrick adds that, with the recent hiring of more officers, the department is able to take a more proactive approach to preventing and solving crimes.