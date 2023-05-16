HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - South Dakota honors Historic Preservation Month during the month of May, celebrating the past and preserving it for the future. The Mammoth Site, located in Hot Springs, is no stranger to historic preservation, especially when it comes to the bones of mammoths.
About The Mammoth Site:
The Mammoth Site is a museum and paleontological site focused on developing a better understanding of the Late Ice Age. The museum is centered around an active paleontological excavation site used for research, excavation, and preservation.
"We do a ton of work here at The Mammoth Site. Obviously, with our active dig site, we do excavate. However, we do also a lot of preservation of our bones in terms of when we're digging up new material, we make sure to put preservatives on those bones so that they can maintain their longevity. And also we remove some of the old preservatives that were put on in past years to help also maintain that longevity of those bones for future generations of visitors and researchers alike." Said Kelly Lubbers, Bonebed Paleontologist for The Mammoth Site.
Preservation of the Bones:
The Mammoth Site is currently addressing a problem with Glyptal, a consolidant that was originally used to preserve the bones, as it has been shown to turn brown over time.
"We understand now that it's fairly unstable, especially when exposed to U.V. light. Before the building was put up, everything was exposed to a lot of U.V. light. So, now you'll see that very dark honey color, which is a no-no." Said Alex Gardner, Conservator for The Mammoth Site.
Gardner says they want to fix it as "It's brittle" and "It's starting to peel away from the bone, sometimes taking bone with it." The process can be described as "like a chocolate shell over ice cream. There's still issues going on with the ice cream underneath that chocolate shell because it wasn't taken care of. We're trying to take care of it now, so we've got a little bit of catching up to do." Explains Gardner.
In order to protect the longevity of the bones, The Mammoth Site has been using a solvent to solve the issue.
"Our solution is some solvent gel. So there's a couple of solvents in here, some ingredients that help make this nice, thick and goopy, which helps us remove that Glyptal very slowly and safely," Gardner continues, "We put this solvent down in a fairly thick layer. We let it do its job. The solvent won't seep in, it will sit on top and loosen that Glyptal up over about 20 to 30 minutes. And, as it reactivates, we're able to peel a little bit off at a time because that will open up nice little windows and be able to put the new glue inside, which is a lot thinner. It will permeate, it will go nice and deep, and help things from the inside out."
The Glyptal removal is part of a five-year plan to maintain the preservation and longevity of the site's historic bones.
What Preservation Means to Those at The Mammoth Site:
In honor of Historical Preservation Month, staff at The Mammoth Site were asked what preservation means to them.
"Preservation is just something that's so important, really. Preserving paleontology sites like ours, really any sort of archeological historic site, anything like that. Just preserving that so future generations can enjoy it just as much as we do is just something so important and the fact that we're honoring that with a whole month dedicated to it is just really exciting and great. " Said Lubbers.
"Preservation, not just for me, but for here as well, is taking care of things for generations to come. We have our collections in place and we fix things here in the lab for researchers down the line. So, it's not just for us to enjoy now, it's for people to enjoy later on." Said Gardner.