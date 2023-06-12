RAPID CITY, S.D. - Having the right landscaping in your yard can reduce the risk of losing your home to a wildfire. Tips from the Rapid City Fire Department can help improve your yard and improve its fire prevention.
Landscape Tips:
Eric O'Connor, wildfire mitigation lieutenant with the Rapid City Fire Department, says the landscaping around your home is very important. "As far as a wildfire risk, most homes that burn in a wildfire don't actually burn during this big wall of fire coming down out of the hills from the forest. It's often at times these little firebrands that will land in a bush or any type of flammable material in your landscape and that will then catch the home on fire." Said O'Connor.
Tips provided by the Rapid City Fire Department include:
- Clear pine needles, leaves, and other debris from roofs, porches, decks, and gutters.
- Keep lawns well-irrigated and grass and shrubs cut.
- Limit flammable material away from the home's exterior such as mulch, flammable plants, pine needles, leaves, firewood piles, etc.
- Eliminate juniper bushes as they are highly flammable.
Trees:
O'Connor says that the RCFD has seen an increase in browning trees. This can be caused by either pine beetle or fungus. Browning, dying trees are a big fire hazard and should be taken care of as quickly as possible. If you have a browning tree, you can contact the RCFD at Fire & Life Safety (605) 394-5233, and someone will come out to identify what is causing the problem and will make a plan for removal.
Need help?
To receive more information on how to make your yard's landscaping stronger against wildfires and to better protect your home, you can call RCFD's Fire & Life Safety at (605) 394-5233. If you would like to see a model landscape and get some ideas, you can visit the Firewise Garden at the Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City.
For even more information, visit the National Fire Protection Association's website at nfpa.org.