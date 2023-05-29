RAPID CITY, S.D. - In the last month in Rapid City, 36 vehicles were taken without their owners' consent. The thefts were distributed fairly evenly around the city. Most of the thefts occurred from peoples homes or other residences. The second most common was parking lots or parking garages.
featured
Is your car a target for thieves? A look at May car thefts in Rapid City
Tyler Mathieson
Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 5
-
Investigation into to deadly Fort Pierre home explosion begins
-
Check out these 49 pictures from the Rapid City High School Graduation
-
Crime blotter: Here are the crimes reported in Rapid City from May 12-18
-
Spearfish mountain lion relocated from residential area
-
What's going in to the old Shopko Building?
Photo Galleries
Shows
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated