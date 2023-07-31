PIEDMONT, S.D.– On July 28, ultra runner Noah Coughlan made his way to Rapid City during a 167-day trip across the United States. Inspired in part by the previous three coast-to-coast runs he has done in past years to raise awareness of rare medical illnesses, the California native decided to make his final cross-country trek all about veterans. "They really are the bedrock of America, as far as in my opinion. They serve abroad, they are willing to give and sacrifice and give of themselves," he said. "And then they come home and many of them become firefighters, police officers, or public officials. And I just think the world of them. I am a civilian and I just want to say thanks and the best way I could and that is by carrying this American flag ocean-to-ocean across America."
Coughlan's flag, which is attached to a stroller-type cart that he pushes, was gifted to him by the United States Air Force at Travis Air Force Base. The flag flew in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Prince Sultan Air Base as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, an international intervention against the Islamic State. When he arrived in Rapid City, he was 61 days into his mission. His goal is to arrive in Miami, Florida by Veterans Day, having started his journey on Memorial Day of this year.