STURGIS S.D. - From Monday, August 21 to Wednesday, August 23, 2023, there will be a temporary closure of the westbound lanes on Interstate 90 (I-90) between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. This closure is necessary to remove the old exit 37 overpass bridge, and during this time, traffic will be rerouted to the exit 37 ramps. Photos of the current status can be found at the bottom of this page.
This closure is part of the final phase of a comprehensive project aimed at improving the exit 37 interchange on I-90 near Sturgis. In this phase, activities will include leveling the ground on Pleasant Valley Road at exit 37, removing median crossovers, and creating a new median crossover.
The overall project involves rebuilding the exit 37 interchange and making improvements to the eastbound lanes of I-90 from just before exit 37 to the Tilford Port of Entry. It also encompasses expanding drainage systems, installing sub-surface pipe culverts, introducing a specialized system to screen commercial vehicles, and constructing a modern port of entry facility.
Earlier phases included constructing foundational support for the new exit 37 bridge, optimizing off-ramps for westbound drivers at exit 37, and improving access for those entering and exiting the eastbound lanes. Subsequent phases involved upgrading westbound lanes and medians, extending sub-surface pipes, implementing a commercial vehicle screening system, constructing westbound on and off ramps at exit 37, developing the Pleasant Valley Road bridge, and replacing the existing port of entry building.
Additional phases included finalizing drainage infrastructure, refining eastbound lanes from a point west of exit 37 to the port of entry, completing exit 37 interchange improvements, perfecting the commercial vehicle screening system, upgrading exit 40 ramps, and finalizing the new port of entry facility.
The primary contractor overseeing the project is Complete Concrete, Inc., based in Rapid City. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, October 27, 2023.
For more information, visit the project's dedicated website: https://dot.sd.gov/meadecounty-021g.