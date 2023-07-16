RAPID CITY, S.D. – Splish splash, pups big and small were taking a bath Saturday morning as part of some summer fun with the Humane Society of the Black Hills. New to the humane society this year - the Kidz Kamp: Water-palooza event.
The program creates some unique opportunities for children and the many adoptable pets at the humane society every onth, with July's event centered around dogs and water. Each child in attendance was paired up with a dog from the animal shelter and learned how to give the animal a bath.
"This is just an event we are putting on to get kids out in the open and give them something to do during the summer. And to have them have that positive interaction with dogs, learn new experiences," Communications and Outreach Coordinator for the Humane Society of the Black Hills Kay Kieper said. "Some of these kids have never bathed a dog before. So we are teaching them along the way, getting them building up their confidence to interact with different types of dogs as well. Big dogs, little dogs or whatever their comfort level is, we work with them and just let them have a great time."
The humane society's next Kidz Kamp event will take place on August 12, featuring a "Pawprint painting" activity for dogs, cats and even lizards in the facility's care. Guests are also welcome to bring their own pets to participate as well.