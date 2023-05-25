Pink Badge

STURGIS, S.D.--  The Sturgis Police are planning ahead and asking for the community's help to raise cancer awareness. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Sturgis PD wants to change the color of its badges to show its support. Leading up to that month they need sponsors for the badges. A donation of $100 will help an officer get a pink badge and for $5 you can pick up a Sturgis PD pink patch for yourself.

Badges Flyer

Officer Emily Skogen with the Sturgis Police Department says, "I've been thinking about the idea of making changes to the patch each year so that it really can be a collector's item where somebody can have the first edition and they can have the second edition."

Money raised by the sponsorships will be donated to the Monument Health Cancer Care Institute. Donations can be dropped off at or mailed to the Sturgis Police Department.

Tags

Chief Photographer

Dave Kidd was born in Rapid City but spent a good chunk of his life living in several different states while his father served in the United States Air Force. During this time, he also lived in Turkey for a little more than two years (1989-1991) where he was able to experience the people and culture. Around 1996, Dave’s family moved back to Rapid City to be closer to family and has lived here ever since, becoming a 2000 graduate of Stevens High School.

In 2004 Dave began his career in media as photojournalist in Rapid City. Over his 12-year career he has covered stories all over the Hills ranging from human interest pieces to breaking news. In 2015 he joined the NewsCenter1 team as a photojournalist and in the spring of 2016 accepted the position of assignment editor. In the fall of 2019 Dave accepted a new roll in the position of Chief Photographer with NewsCenter1.

During his spare time, Dave enjoys taking trips to the Black Hills National Forest for a scenic drive or hike with his wife Autumn and daughter Ella. Dave also enjoys doing landscape and nature photography.

 