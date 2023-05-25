STURGIS, S.D.-- The Sturgis Police are planning ahead and asking for the community's help to raise cancer awareness. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Sturgis PD wants to change the color of its badges to show its support. Leading up to that month they need sponsors for the badges. A donation of $100 will help an officer get a pink badge and for $5 you can pick up a Sturgis PD pink patch for yourself.
Officer Emily Skogen with the Sturgis Police Department says, "I've been thinking about the idea of making changes to the patch each year so that it really can be a collector's item where somebody can have the first edition and they can have the second edition."
Money raised by the sponsorships will be donated to the Monument Health Cancer Care Institute. Donations can be dropped off at or mailed to the Sturgis Police Department.