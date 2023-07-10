HILL CITY, S.D. - A site has been chosen for a new Hill City ambulance facility, but they need help getting it built. The service has outgrown its current space at the firehouse with barely enough room for the vehicles. A location exclusively for the ambulance service has been chosen a couple blocks from the firehouse. The new 5,000 square foot facility will have two drive-in bays with room to expand, three bedrooms, a kitchen, training room, and male and female showers.
Money for construction is being raised through an online auction through McPherson Auction and Realty. Dozens of items are up for grabs donated by the community. President for Supporters of Hill City Ambulance Lori Comer says, "We have so many things. There really is something for everyone. There is a preview day [that] will be Wednesday from 3 until 7 out at Reno Gulch."
The online auction runs from Wednesday through Friday this week. To check out some of the items up for bid visit HERE.
HILL CITY AMBULANCE DISTRICT
SERVICES INCULDE
- Staffing 24/7/365 days a year with 14 EMTs on staff.
- All home athletic events, the KOA rodeos, and Run Crazy Horse events.
- 386 square miles which consists of 87% Forest Service land.
- Approximately 58 miles of Mickelson Trail.
- Five recreational lakes.
- Numerous area campgrounds, including one of the largest KOA campgrounds in the United States.
- Black Elk Peak
- Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse, which attract millions of visitors every year.
- The Sturgis Rally, which brings 500,000 visitors each August. Staff is doubled during this time to handle the influx of accidents.