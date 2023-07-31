RAPID CITY, S.D. – Monument Health is getting ready for its Special Rodeo and is looking for volunteers and participants.
This is the third Special Rodeo event put on by Monument Health in the last year. The rodeo provides an opportunity for people with disabilities to take part in various rodeo activities.
Ronda Neugebauer, outreach liaison at Monument Health says, “It’s just an exciting event, for both children and adults with different ability levels. They get to come out, they basically get to be a cowboy for a day, they come out to a rodeo and there are just a multitude of events that they can be a part of.”
Events include horseback riding, a petting zoo, roping events and a bucking machine. This rodeo will also feature a sensory zone for participants if they become overstimulated.
Any family members of participants are encouraged to volunteer. Amy Morrill, RN, pediatric nurse clinician at Monument Health says, “If you are a family member of a kiddo that wants to participate in the rodeo, we would love for you to come along and just be alongside their little buddy. A big thing that they really want this year are cheerleaders, and so if you want to just come and cheer the kids on as they go through their events, that would be immense.”
The Special Rodeo takes place Saturday, Aug. 26. A link to register participants and volunteers is available at the Monument Health website.