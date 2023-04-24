RAPID CITY, S.D. - If you were out after dark Sunday night, there's a good chance that you caught a glimpse of the Northern Lights. You may have even gotten a picture with your phone. It's hard to take a bad picture of the Aurora, but there are ways to make your alright photos something that you can be more proud of. Obviously, it's easier to get high-quality photos with a nicer camera, but a smartphone can still produce good photos. Smartphone cameras nowadays are pretty good, and you can get good-quality photos if you know a couple of basic things.
The Gear
A tripod is one of the most essential pieces of gear to take successful Aurora photos.
According to photographer Randy Halverson, "You need a tripod, really. Especially if you get up within five or 10 seconds [of] exposure. And with a phone, it's probably trickier because they're not as sensitive as, like the DSLRs or even some of the more, I guess, point-and-shoot cameras, even."
The next most important piece of equipment is your camera. As long as your smartphone camera has the ability to take night photos, you should be able to take some decent pictures. Having a phone tripod will be useful if that is the way you plan on taking pictures.
Check out this time lapse from Meteorologist Joey Kragness:
Composition Techniques
When photographing the Aurora, it can be easy to fall into the trap of thinking that you only want the sky in the picture. But, some of the best photos use basic composition techniques.
"It's good to have like maybe a third or fourth of the ground in the shot. Otherwise, unless you're shooting straight up into trees or something like that, it just kind of a rule of thirds is a good rule for photography in general. And usually, if you have something in the foreground, even like a fence or old building or something, it looks good," said Halverson.
The rule of thirds is when you separate your photos into thirds and align the points of interest in your photo with those guidelines.
Having something in the foreground (close up) in your photo can really take it to the next level. If you shine a light on the object for a couple of seconds while you're taking your picture, it can light up the front of it to give it more detail.
Now that you know some techniques to improve your photos, you'll be ready for the next time that the Northern Lights make an appearance. Remember to use a tripod, the basic composition techniques, and get away from lights to take your Aurora photos to the next level.
If you want to check out some of Randy's photos, you can see them on his website.