It seems that car crashes are all too common across the state of South Dakota. But, how common are they really? And, how common do crashes lead to serious consequences?
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety keeps statistics on crash related data. The charts below are from their website and show statistics from the first half of 2023. Some
- Nearly 30 percent of reported crashed involve hitting a wild animal.
- Minnehaha County has nearly three times the amount of crashes as Pennington County which is second on the list
- Friday is the most common day for crashes with 17 percent
- 64.5 percent of all vehicles involved in crashes were cars or SUVs
Check out the full statistics below.
South Dakota Crash Statistics from the first half of 2023
OutcomeUpdated
Time of CrashUpdated
County Outcome BreakoutUpdated
Contributing CircumstancesUpdated
Seatbelt and SafetyUpdated
Vehicle TypeUpdated
Manner of Collision and First Harmful EventUpdated
Type of Road/System TypeUpdated
Surface ConditionsUpdated
AgeUpdated
GenderUpdated
LicenseUpdated
In StateUpdated
For an interactive version of these charts, visit the South Dakota Department of Public safety website.