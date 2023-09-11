South Dakota Safe Driving - 1

It seems that car crashes are all too common across the state of South Dakota. But, how common are they really? And, how common do crashes lead to serious consequences? 

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety keeps statistics on crash related data. The charts below are from their website and show statistics from the first half of 2023. 

  • Nearly 30 percent of reported crashed involve hitting a wild animal. 
  • Minnehaha County has nearly three times the amount of crashes as Pennington County which is second on the list
  • Friday is the most common day for crashes with 17 percent
  • 64.5 percent of all vehicles involved in crashes were cars or SUVs

Check out the full statistics below. 

For an interactive version of these charts, visit the South Dakota Department of Public safety website

