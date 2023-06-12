RAPID CITY, S.D. - Over the month of May, 29 instances of vandalism were reported to the Rapid City Police Department. Vandalism is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as "action involving deliberate destruction of or damage to public or private property."
In the same timeframe in 2022, 37 such incidents occurred, a decrease of 21 percent.
