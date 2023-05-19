STURGIS, S.D.-- The future home of a single mother in Sturgis is getting a little help from the women in the community. Female-only volunteers are helping on this Habitat for Humanity project over the next couple of days, coinciding with their annual Women Build celebration.
The volunteers take time to support the organizations mission of helping local families build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable housing. Friday's focus was on installing flooring.
A couple of the projects sponsors were also there helping and say it's heart warming to see so many women chip in to help one of their own.
Owner of Jessi's Book Keeping & Financial Services Inc. Jessi Beeson says, "I really, really enjoy the fact that in this community, all these women can get together. We don't know each other, but we're all standing around, were joking around with each other and we're getting something done to help another female of this community."
Female volunteers from Project Solutions also came out for the women's build.
For more information on the Black Hills Habitat for Humanity and how you can help click HERE. You can also help them by visiting its Re-Stores in Rapid City and Spearfish.