RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota maintains state Report Card system which grades each public school on a variety of metrics.
It is worth noting that these statistics only reflect the numbers for these schools, and this is only one perspective of the schools. The overall quality of education encompasses more than just these statistics.
This week, we will compare the ratings of the two high schools in Rapid City: Stevens High, located at 4215 Raider Road, and Central High, located at 433 Mt. Rushmore Road.
1,726 students were enrolled at Stevens High during the 2021-22 academic year. Of those students, 78.85% identified as white, 7.24% were Hispanic/Latino, 7.88% identified as two or more races and 3.65% were American Indian/Alaska Native.
1,413 students were enrolled at Central High during the 2021-22 academic year. Of those students, 78.06% identified as white, 7.29% were Hispanic/Latino, 3.68% identified as two or more races and 5.73% were American Indian/Alaska Native.
Here’s how Stevens High and Central high were rated by the system, in addition to some other demographics.