RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota maintains state Report Card system which grades each public school on a variety of metrics.
It is worth noting that these statistics only reflect the numbers for these schools, and this is only one perspective of the schools. The overall quality of education encompasses more than just these statistics.
This week, we will compare the ratings of the 15 elementary schools in the district: Black Hawk, Canyon Lake, Corral Drive, General Beadle, Grandview, Horace Mann, Knollwood Heights, Meadowbrook, Pinedale, Rapid Valley, Robbinsdale, South Canyon, South Park, Valley View, and Wilson Elementary.