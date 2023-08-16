RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially in the books, visitors are continuing to make their way out of the state. And as airport Executive Director Patrick Dame says, even with the rainy start, it was still another strong year.
Motorcycle shipping
For several years, the airport has provided visitors with a space towards the back of the parking lot for picking up motorcycles that are shipped in from out of the state. As soon as they fly in, they head to the lot to pick up their motorcycles and head out from the airport.
While they might see upwards of 20 trucks in the lot during busy years, Dame says that this year had a solid and consistent amount of 17. And as they get ready for next year and the 85th year, there are no plans to stop offering the space.
"We are actually going to do a request for proposals process. So they bid on getting a fair market value for their their spot that they have out here at the airport," he said. "And hopefully we can continue to be able to offer this service going forward–space provided. as long as we have got the space available, we'll continue to offer the service."
Motorcycle rentals
Starting last year, EagleRider has provided visitors flying through the Rapid City Regional Airport with a chance to rent motorcycle from the world's largest motorcycle rental company. And while in 2022, they were just getting started, 2023 saw a huge increase in use of their services.
"This year, moving into it, there was around a 700% increase just in July rentals alone," he said. "We know there are a lot more bikes here that they have been renting. Typically, they only rent for July and August, maybe a little bit into September. So we have definitely seen an increase this year."
Passenger traffic
Dame says that while this year has been slower for rally visitors, it should not have much of an impact on the year overall.
"As trips to Europe and places like that are open back up, There are a lot of people who are making international travel a priority. So the carriers reacted by pulling some of our seats out of the market,"" he explained.
However, he adds that even with the seats decreased when compared to flights during COVID-related years, the planes are still coming in full.
"And we will know more as we get the numbers towards the end of summer, early fall. But I think really this has been a good, steady year and I think we are probably going to have about an average year for the number of passengers through the terminal."