RAPID CITY, S.D. - It's an all-out brawl! Two houses enter, and only one can leave. Which is more your style? This luxury ranch home in Rapid City, or this historic mansion in Casper?
Do you prefer something designed with today's lifestyle in mind? With vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light, gorgeous wood floors and custom woodwork accents throughout the entire house, this home in Rapid City might be more your thing.
However, maybe you'd like to live in a house with more history? No, I'm not just saying that. This mansion really is historic! This home was built in 1923 by Casper's first millionaire, Welker F. Henning. From the chef's kitchen to its multiple patios and dance floor, this mansion has it all! Plus wouldn't you love to recreate the first Resident Evil game with all your friends playing the zombies hiding all around the mansion?
Scroll through each photo gallery collection and let us know which home should win HOUSE FIGHT!