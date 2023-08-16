HOT SPRINGS, S.D.- An officer with the Hot Springs Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation back on August 8 while working traffic enforcement.
While speaking to the occupants of the car, the officer detected the odor of an illegal substance emanating from the vehicle. Deputies with the Fall River County Sheriff's Office arrived to assist in a search of the vehicle, and the officers located over 35 pounds of raw marijuana, along with over six pounds of THC wax. An undisclosed but "significant" amount of cash was also located, according to a release from the Hot Springs Police Department.
The street value of the seizure is estimated to be anywhere from $200,000 - $300,000.