It's graduation season and in a few weeks, a few hundred Rapid City Area students will become alumni. Ahead of that graduation, Rapid City Central High School held an honors convocation showcasing some distinguished members of the class of 2023. Listed below are the tiered list of distinguished graduates.
Grade point average (GPA) is determined by assigning a number to represent each letter grade and then averaging them out. Each "A" that a student receives is assigned four points, each "B" is three points, each "C" is two points, each "D" is one point and each "F" is worth zero points. A student that is enrolled in an "advanced placement" or "dual enrollment" class will receive an extra point to that classes GPA value ("A" is worth five, "B" is worth four, etc.)
Summa Cum Laude signifies that the student completed all necessary work and earned a GPA of between 3.8-5.0. Magna Cum Laude signifies that the student achieved a GPA between 3.5-3.799. Cum Laude signifies that a student earned a GPA between 3.2-3.499.