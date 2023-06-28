SOUTH DAKOTA - The Hometown Hero Outdoors Facebook page shared the following on Tuesday:
"HHOSouthDakota coming in hot with an amazing opportunity!
They have partnered with Timber Lake Lodge in North Central SD, to host one (1) military service member or veteran for an incredible elk hunt.
If you fit within this category, apply on our website. Want to nominate someone? Email southdakota@hometownherooutdoors.org. This hunt will be filmed by our friends at Rogue Productions!
Good luck!"
Members who have an account with Hometown Hero Outdoors can apply for the Elk Hunt on their webite HERE.