ROCKERVILLE, S.D. - The Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department was called on Thursday, July 6th, around 2 p.m. for a potential drowning at Hippie Hole.
They were assisted by Pennington County Search and Rescue, Pennington County Water Rescue, Life Flight, Pennington County Sheriff's Office, and U.S.F.S. Law Enforcement Officers. Fortunately, the individual survived.
The individual had jumped into the water, but was not able to swim due to cold waters and strong current. The patient was assessed by first responders and refused medical treatment. They were able to walk out on his own with the assistance of their friends.
The R.V.F.D. stated on their Facebook, "We were able to release the Water Rescue Team and LifeFlight, once we made contact with the patient. We are very happy with the outcome of this incident, but we were prepared if the incident didn't play out as well."
Thankfully this incident ended in a good noted, however, this is a good time to remind folks to be mindful of the water conditions. At the current time, the water flow in Battle Creek is flowing rapidly over the Falls. This turbulence is creating a current which pulls the swimmer back into the falls, rather than, allowing the swimmer to swim free of the falls.
R.V.F.D. reminds the public to play it safe and encourages folks, adults and young, to wear personal flotation devices or life jackets.