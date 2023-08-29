KEYSTONE, S.D. - Starting from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, a project involving a structure replacement and grading will kick off on S.D. Highway 244. The specific structure that is being replaced is located approximately one quarter mile east of Palmer Creek Road on Highway 244.
Throughout the month of September, traffic will be managed with the help of flaggers and a pilot car to ensure safe passage through the project area. Some minor delays may be anticipated due to these traffic controls.
However, the real impact will be felt starting Monday, October 2, 2023, as Highway 244 will be temporarily closed to through traffic. Access to Mount Rushmore will remain possible via U.S. Highway 16A and Highway 244 from the east. A detour route will be set up around the construction site using U.S. Highway 16/16A. Highway 244 is expected to be reopened for through traffic no later than Friday, May 3, 2024.
Taking charge of this substantial $5.1 million project is Heavy Constructors, Inc., based in Rapid City, South Dakota. The project is projected to conclude by Thursday, May 23, 2024.
For additional information about this structure replacement project, you can visit: https://dot.sd.gov/mount-rushmore-pcn-04ft.