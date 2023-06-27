ROCHFORD, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the first three miles of South Rochford Road will be closed to thru traffic beginning at the North Rochford Road intersection on Wednesday, July 5.
SDDOT, in conjunction with Pennington County, said the closure will begin a reconstruction project on 10.1 miles of South Rochford Road. The project will be completed over two construction seasons, with he first phase scheduled to be complete by October 13, 2023, and the second session will be complete in September 2024.
The first phase of construction will consist of:
- Clearing trees
- Grading
- Realignment work
- Installation of drainage pipes
- Placement of base course material on the initial three miles of roadway
The second phase of construction, which is scheduled to begin in April 2024, will consist of:
- Remaining seven miles of roadway will be prepped for granular materials
- Roadway will be paved with asphalt surfacing
SDDOT reports that the prime contractor on the $23.4 million project is Loiseau Construction of Flandreau.