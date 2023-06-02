RAPID CITY, S.D. - Accidental 911 calls are fairly common as modern day cellphones have emergency SOS. features. Pennington County Dispatch reminds callers the importance of not hanging up when accidentally dialing 911.
What to do
In the case of accidentally dialing 911, don't hang up.
"It's best if you can to stay on the phone if you accidentally call 911 because it's our policy to call people back," said dispatcher Samantha Gustafson. "If you do hang up, we just want to make sure that there's not an actual emergency happening. So, if you do stay on the line, we're going to gather some information just for our records. We'll ask your name and then your location and just verify if you need fire, medical or a law enforcement response. If you do hang up, we will give you a call back just to make sure that everything's okay."
If dispatch calls back to a dropped call and receives no answer, they will send emergency services your way.
You will not be charged
There is no charge for accidentally calling 911, as Gustafson says that dispatch understands mistakes happen.
"We understand that mistakes happen, and it's really easy to accidentally call 911 so you won't get in trouble or charged or anything like that," said Gustafson.
How to disable safety features on your phone
Both iPhone and Android phones have crash detection and an emergency SOS feature which can be disabled.
"So, iPhones and Androids both have crash detection and an emergency SOS feature," Gustafson adds. "Under the iPhone, it's under the settings. You can go into the emergency SOS and turn that off if you choose to do so. And then under the Android, it's on the safety app under these features. You can turn that off. If you choose to keep those on and you go out and do something maybe with some rigorous activity, like ATVing or skiing, we just recommend putting your phone on to airplane mode and that will disable that feature for you."