RAPID CITY, S.D. - Due to smoke from the wildfires in Canada, two words have been prevalent here and around much of the country the last couple of weeks: air quality.
If you're interested in the air quality status in the Rapid City area, the city's website has a feature for that. The city added an air quality index link to its site in 2021 which displays the current conditions, which are updated hourly, on a color code scale ranging from 0to 500.
The index is also helpful for businesses looking to reduce the impact on the air quality.
Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker says, "There's also an item there for our industrial businesses and so forth, our construction sites and so forth, to take the necessary precautions they need to keep those levels down."
If you have family living close to the smoke, you can also check their conditions by entering their zip code. You can find the link to the US Air Quality Index at rcgov.org in the "Community Bookmark" or "What's News In The City" sections, or go there directly HERE.