RAPID CITY, S.D. - Due to smoke from the wildfires in Canada, two words have been prevalent here and around much of the country the last couple of weeks: air quality.

If you're interested in the air quality status in the Rapid City area, the city's website has a feature for that. The city added an air quality index link to its site in 2021 which displays the current conditions, which are updated hourly, on a color code scale ranging from 0to 500.

The index is also helpful for businesses looking to reduce the impact on the air quality.

Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker says, "There's also an item there for our industrial businesses and so forth, our construction sites and so forth, to take the necessary precautions they need to keep those levels down."

If you have family living close to the smoke, you can also check their conditions by entering their zip code. You can find the link to the US Air Quality Index at rcgov.org in the "Community Bookmark" or "What's News In The City" sections, or go there directly HERE.

Tags

Chief Photographer

Dave Kidd was born in Rapid City but spent a good chunk of his life living in several different states while his father served in the United States Air Force. During this time, he also lived in Turkey for a little more than two years (1989-1991) where he was able to experience the people and culture. Around 1996, Dave’s family moved back to Rapid City to be closer to family and has lived here ever since, becoming a 2000 graduate of Stevens High School.

In 2004 Dave began his career in media as photojournalist in Rapid City. Over his 12-year career he has covered stories all over the Hills ranging from human interest pieces to breaking news. In 2015 he joined the NewsCenter1 team as a photojournalist and in the spring of 2016 accepted the position of assignment editor. In the fall of 2019 Dave accepted a new roll in the position of Chief Photographer with NewsCenter1.

During his spare time, Dave enjoys taking trips to the Black Hills National Forest for a scenic drive or hike with his wife Autumn and daughter Ella. Dave also enjoys doing landscape and nature photography.

 