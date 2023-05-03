RAPID CITY, S.D. — Burglaries are one of the more popular crimes reported in Rapid City's crime blotter from week to week. So far this year, 182 burglaries have been reported in the area from Jan. 1 to April 28 according to data obtained by the LexisNexis Community Crime Calendar and calls tracked by the Rapid City Police Department.
Of those, it's split nearly in half between residential burglaries and burglaries from motor vehicles. Residential burglaries accounted for 92 of the 182 total, while motor vehicle burglaries accounted for 90.
The 182 burglaries were reported at the following location categories:
- Unidentified - 8
- Auto dealership - 1
- Church/synagogue/temple - 1
- Commercial/office building - 1
- Construction site - 9
- Convenience stores - 2
- Drugstore/doctor's office - 1
- Gambling facility/casino/racetrack - 1
- Grocery/supermarket - 3
- Highway/road/alley - 8
- Hotel/motel - 10
- Other/unknown - 5
- Parking lot/garage - 28
- Rental storage facility - 5
- Residence - 88
- Restaurant - 1
- School - 3
- Service/gas station - 5
- Specialty store - 2
There is also a nearly 50/50 split in the times of day the burglaries have been reported, with 86 reported between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and noon, and 96 reported from 12:01 p.m. to midnight. It's worth noting that the data tracks what times crimes are reported to Rapid City police, not what times the crimes occurred.
Saturday marked the busiest day for reported burglaries, shortly followed by Monday. See this data, plus more, in the graphs below.