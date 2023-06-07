The following is an update from the South Dakota Department of Transportation's Facebook:
Crews will begin chip seal and fog seal projects on portions of S.D. Highway 71 and U.S. Highway 18, in southwest South Dakota, starting Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order:
- S.D. Highway 71 – Project begins at the South Dakota/Nebraska state line heading north for 17.5 miles. The chip seal and fog seal will take place Wednesday, June 14, 2023, through Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
- U.S. Highway 18 – Project begins heading east out of Oelrichs for 25.5 miles to Oglala. The chip seal and fog seal will take place Wednesday, June 21, 2023, through Friday, June 30, 2023.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through all projects with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.
Loose gravel will be present on all projects for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application.
The completion date for these projects will be Friday, June 30, 2023.