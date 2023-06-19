featured Here are Rapid City's most commonly reported crime in the first half of June Tyler Mathieson Tyler Mathieson Author email Jun 19, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RAPID CITY, S.D. - 176 crimes were reported in Rapid City from June 1 through June 12. This is down from 211 reported in the same timeframe in 2022. 29 of these reported crimes, 17 percent, occurred at homes or residences. 22, or 13 percent, occurred on highways, roads or alleys. Crimes in Rapid City in June Thefts remained mostly even from last year at this same time frame. Simple assaults took a large drop, falling from 68 last year to 44 this year. Motor vehicle thefts have increased from 14 last year to 23 this year. 4 a.m. on Fridays, 1 p.m. on Sundays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays were the most common times from crimes to occur. For more information and an interactive map, click here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rapid City, South Dakota South Dakota Rapid City Crimes June Rapid City Police Department Tyler Mathieson Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.” Author email Follow Tyler Mathieson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section States take the lead in regulating artificial intelligence Montana Disaster and Emergency Services recommending people stock up on food in case of emergency Montana Motor Vehicle Department moving Stevensville office to Hamilton Top 5 Pennington County's Most Wanted: June 16, 2023 18-year-old drowns: Tragic Incident at Orman Dam near Belle Fourche Black Hills Life Flight responds to second horse rider incident in just four days Felony Alert: Austin Michael Bennett wanted on multiple charges Black Hills beauties shine at Miss South Dakota USA and Miss South Dakota Teen USA pageants Photo Galleries The Northern Long-eared Bat Updated May 17, 2023 Photos of The Mammoth Site Updated May 16, 2023 100 photos of Western Dakota Tech's Graduation Updated May 14, 2023 Photos from the Wild Women Coalition event at The Trailhouse in Custer Updated May 13, 2023 Check out opening day at the South Dakota State Railroad Museum Updated May 13, 2023 Shows West605: First Responders Updated Apr 20, 2023 West605: Love Updated Apr 20, 2023 West605: Fire Updated Apr 20, 2023 West605: Hopes for 2023 Updated Apr 20, 2023 West605: Christmas Special Updated Apr 20, 2023 Local Events