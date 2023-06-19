Crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. - 176 crimes were reported in Rapid City from June 1 through June 12. This is down from 211 reported in the same timeframe in 2022. 

29 of these reported crimes, 17 percent, occurred at homes or residences. 22, or 13 percent, occurred on highways, roads or alleys. 

For more information and an interactive map, click here

