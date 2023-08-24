SHERIDAN, WY - The Helmsley Charitable Trust has granted $2.5 million to aid Sheridan Memorial Hospital in implementing an advanced behavioral health care approach, with the goal of providing assessment, treatment, and healing to individuals in crisis within a comforting environment.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital is establishing a Behavioral Health Unit to serve Sheridan and nearby communities in northcentral Wyoming. This unit will include an EmPATH (Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment, and Healing) Unit and a Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU). The facility will deliver immediate walk-in behavioral health care, designate a crisis stabilization area, offer eight beds for adult inpatient psychiatric care, two beds for pediatric psychiatric care, and provide dedicated therapy spaces.
Mike McCafferty, CEO of Sheridan Memorial Hospital, underlined the significance of the Behavioral Health Unit's design in ensuring patients receive dignified care. He emphasized its role in comprehending each patient's unique needs, facilitating their transition post-treatment.
The EmPATH Unit introduces a care model situated in a soothing environment, separate from the often chaotic emergency department. The primary objective is to establish a sense of security and ease for patients while they receive essential care and support, thereby enhancing their overall experience.
Walter Panzirer, a Trustee with the Helmsley Charitable Trust, commended the EmPATH model's effectiveness in promptly delivering behavioral assistance in a calming atmosphere. He expressed enthusiasm about introducing this innovative approach to northcentral Wyoming.
EmPATH Units have demonstrated remarkable success nationwide in acute behavioral crisis situations. Data indicates that up to 80 percent of patients can attain stability within just 24 hours. This approach has also contributed to reducing involuntary hospitalizations, highlighting its potential to transform mental health care.
Thanks to the Helmsley Charitable Trust's generous contribution, Sheridan Memorial Hospital is on track to revolutionize the delivery of behavioral health care, fostering a more compassionate and efficient support system for individuals in need.