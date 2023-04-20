RAPID CITY, S.D. - See if you're a match by signing up for Be the Match bone marrow registry with different drives Monument Health is holding throughout the week.
The first drive starts at 6 p.m., Friday at The Monument and will be at a handful of different locations throughout the week.
"For many patients with blood disorders or blood cancers like leukemia or lymphoma, transplant is really their only life-saving option. And only about 30% of patients, unfortunately, will find a direct match within their family," Natalie Morgan, oncology pharmacy resident at Monument Health Cancer Care Institution, said. "So the registry becomes a really important part of finding a potential donor and Be The Match is the largest registry in the U.S. So our goals with this registry are just to raise awareness about blood cancers and the registry, and then also to increase the pool of donors for the registry and increase the diversity so we can increase the odds for patients to match with a donor."
About 70% of Caucasian patients will find a match in the registry while only about 30% of African-American patients will find one.
"I think it's mostly due to just a lack of more of our ethnic minorities being represented in the registry and most commonly people will match within their own ethnic background," Morgan said. "So I think the more we can increase the diversity, then we can increase the odds of finding your match for those patients."
Schedule of Drives
6-8 P.M., April 21 at The Monument
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., April 22 and 23 at Sam's Club
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., April 24 at Black Hills State University, Rapid City Campus
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., April 27 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, outside Nourish
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., April 28 at Monument Health Cancer Care Institute
Joining the register
The process of joining the register is quite simple; all that someone has to do is swab the inside of their cheeks at one of the drives.
The cheek swabs contain HLA protein markers that are used to match genetically with patients needing a transplant.
Anybody can register on their own as well by visiting my.bethematch.org and hitting the “Join the Donor Registry” tab at the top of the page. After filling out the information, you’ll be sent a swab kit which you will do before sending it right back.
"Myself and many volunteers will be available at the week-long events to help facilitate that," Carrie Berry, clinical oncology coordinator of Monument Health, said. "And just one important thing I want people to know is that if you choose to be a donor, you're really making a difference in someone's life. It's incredibly impactful, but it is a big commitment as well. So if you choose to register to donate, we ask that you please be willing to actually donate if you get matched up."
It will take about three months to process and then you could be called up as a match four months or years from now.
Anyone can go to the drives to learn more about the process but only people between the ages of 18 and 40 can register.
"It's very important for those patients that need a transplant and aren't able to get matched through their family," Berry said. "So you're really saving a life. You're really broadening the options for these patients who otherwise will die. So it's pretty significant.
Donating
If you match with a patient, you will be called and asked if you’re willing to donate.
"90% of patients that can donate are able to donate peripherally. So through their arm, through a vein similar to donating plasma or platelets, the other 10% will need to donate bone marrow through the traditional bone marrow extraction out of their hip. It is an outpatient procedure, though, and it is done under general anesthesia," Berry said.
Both processes would take about a day to perform for the donors.
PREVIOUS DRIVE
South Dakota Mines, partnering with Be the Match and Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation, ended up holding a donor registration drive as well, almost a month ago, on March 29.