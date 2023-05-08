Update 5/8/23: South Dakota Civil Air Patrol will conduct flights over the park today to look for signs of the horse that escaped its tether May 2. Resources will include one fixed wing aircraft as well as drone flights. Private aircraft should avoid the area so as not to interfere with Civil Air Patrol flights. As a reminder, personal drone use is not allowed in Wind Cave National Park. Horseback travel is allowed in the park’s backcountry with a free permit available at the visitor center. Hikers and horseback riders are strongly encouraged to monitor weather reports and prepare for rough terrain when hiking or riding. Please contact the visitor center at 605-745-4600 to report a sighting of the horse in the park.
Update 5/6/23: As of early Saturday afternoon, no horse sightings had been reported to park staff. As noted in the original post, drones with infrared cameras were used on 2 occasions early in the search without result. Please contact the visitor center at 605-745-4600 to report a sighting of the horse in the park.
WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. - A horse became separated from its owner in Wind Cave NP late Tuesday afternoon when the animal escaped its tether at a back country campsite. Park staff, along with partners from Custer State Park and Custer County, have been working since that time to locate the animal. Efforts to date have included searching via park UTVs, hikers, horseback riders, and infrared cameras on a county operated drone. Thank you to all who have contacted the park to offer support. The park is not requesting volunteer assistance at this time. As a reminder, personal ATV/UTV and drone use is not allowed in Wind Cave National Park. Horseback travel is allowed in the park’s backcountry with a free permit available at the visitor center. When heading into the backcountry it is best to prepare for rugged terrain and variable weather conditions, and let another person know your itinerary and estimated time of return. We understand the concern for the animal’s welfare and are providing the resources that we can to find the horse. Anyone who sees the horse in the park should contact the general park number at 605-745-4600.