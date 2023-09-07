RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Police Department has reported that in the early hours of September 1, an individual in a bunny mask robbed a casino at 2110 Jackson Boulevard.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Andrew Randazzo at 605-394-4134, or an anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.
BUNNY BANDIT: It’s a bold move to rob a casino. It’s an even bolder one to do it in a bunny mask. These images of the hoodlum hare were captured in the early morning hours of September 1st at 2110 Jackson Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/C3PEgzJhDL— RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) September 7, 2023