Have you seen this rabbit? - 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Police Department has reported that in the early hours of September 1, an individual in a bunny mask robbed a casino at 2110 Jackson Boulevard. 

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Andrew Randazzo at 605-394-4134, or an anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

