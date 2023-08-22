RAPID CITY, S.D. - South Dakota Mines invites the community to Hardrockers at Summer Nights from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, on 7th Street in downtown Rapid City. The event is part of the university’s Rocker Launch activities for students’ return to campus.
Mines athletes will join the fun alongside the university mascot, Grubby, and Mines CAMP teams will be on hand to show off the work of their competitive teams. The Mines chapter of the American Chemical Society will also be making liquid nitrogen ice cream. Alumni are invited to the VIP tent west of the stage. Live music will be provided by headliners The RathCo, and the Hardrocker Pep Band will provide some intermission entertainment. The event is free for all ages.
Per the Rapid City Police Department, Summer Nights only allows non-clear bags smaller than 8” x 6” x 4” (must be able to lay flat in baskets at gate entrances). Clear bags larger than that size are allowed.
Hardrockers at Summer Nights is co-sponsored by South Dakota Mines and the Center for Alumni Relations and Advancement (CARA). For more details click here.