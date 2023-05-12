DEADWOOD, S.D. - Hard Rock International is set to bring its renowned brand of entertainment to the city of Deadwood. Although slightly smaller in scale compared to other locations, the Deadwood venue promises to offer the same level of excitement, with a casino twist.
With 200 locations worldwide, Hard Rock could have chosen any place for its new venture. However, after years of scouting, the Deadwood area emerged as the perfect fit.
"They just fell in love with the Black Hills and they wanted to be a part of it. And with the history, the mystique of Deadwood, the Gold Rush days, it just goes hand in hand with what they try to promote worldwide," said Rich Turbiville, the general manager of Rocksino.
Scheduled to open on August 8 in the old Hickok's building, the Rocksino will feature a full-service bar and restaurant, live music, 86 slot machines and 22 hotel rooms. The grand opening will be marked by a live performance from Sublime with Rome, accompanied by their tradition of a guitar smashing ceremony.
"It is a great location on Main Street, Deadwood. And Hard Rock - one of their specialties is bringing in great musical entertainment - and being right next to Outlaw Square with the facility that Deadwood has built, it's a natural match for what we want to do with Hard Rock," Turbiville added.
As the Rocksino prepares for its opening, interested individuals can look forward to applying for various positions. Details regarding job opportunities will be available online when the venue opens in the near future.
Hard Rock International's arrival in Deadwood is anticipated to further enhance the city's vibrant entertainment scene, combining the allure of the Wild West with the electrifying atmosphere that the brand is known for worldwide.