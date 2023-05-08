RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Public Library has introduced a seed library. It is located in the Crafts and Hobbies section. Seed libraries are a valuable community resource that provides access to individuals interested in growing their own food, as well as education on growing, harvesting, and saving seeds. The seed library offers 32 different varieties of seeds for fruits, vegetables, and herbs, along with books that can be used to learn about different varieties and gardening techniques.
Garrett Bach, a library associate, stated, "It's free for anybody to use. You don't have to have a library card. You actually don't even have to be a Rapid City resident or a resident of South Dakota. You come in, you can take up to ten packets of seeds per calendar year. And really, we're just kind of relying on the honor code system at this point."
The library hopes that this project encourages crop diversity and plans to include different native grasses in the future. The seed library will be open throughout the summer during normal library hours, so anyone can come and take advantage of this valuable community resource.