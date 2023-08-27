PIERRE, S.D. - The Great Plains Zoo reported on Thursday that two bats that were found on Sunday, August 20 tested positive for rabies.
The zoo reports that when the bats were found, they were removed from a structure near the farm by animal care staff and then transferred to the zoo's veterinary clinic. The bats were then sent to the South Dakota University Diagnostic Laboratory where they were examined and tested for rabies.
“Zoo animals, veterinary team members, and designated animal care staff are routinely vaccinated against rabies. There is no concern that the staff who captured or handled the animals were infected, as they are vaccinated and wore proper PPE,” said GPZ veterinarian, Dr. Jenny Clementson.
The South Dakota Department of Health recommends these guidelines for preventing and/or treating rabies:
- Contact your medical provider ASAP
- Avoid contact with wild animals
- Promptly scrub the bite
- Get the rabies vaccine
- Get your pet vaccinated
The department also says that if you have had contact with bats to call them at 1-800-592-1861 along with your medical provider.
“Animal rabies infections occur each year, with bats making up the majority of animals testing positive,” said Josh Clayton, State Epidemiologist. “If exposed, prompt follow-up with your medical provider to start the four-dose treatment is critical to prevent human rabies.”
For more information about rabies, you can visit the South Dakota Department of Health's website here.