It is time to stock up on gift cards, wrap some presents and listen to
Pomp and Circumstance 45 times. That's right, it's graduation season!
We wanted to make sure that you were prepared so we created this one-stop-shop for all of your information on this joyous season. Here is a look at Black Hills area graduation dates:
High School Graduations
Rapid City Stevens
May 28
The Monument: Summit Arena
1:30 p.m.
Rapid City Central
May 28
The Monument: Summit Arena
5
p.m.
Rapid City High School
May 26
Performing Arts Center: Historic Theater
7
p.m.
Saint Thomas More
May 28
Our Lady of Perpetual Hope Cathedral
2
p.m.
Rapid City Christian
May 21
Rapid City Christian School
2
p.m.
Douglas
May 21
Douglas High School
2
p.m.
Sturgis Brown
May 21
Sturgis West Gym
2
p.m.
Spearfish
May 20
Spearfish High School Gym
10 a.m.
Lead-Deadwood
May 21
Lead-Deadwood High School
2
p.m.
Hill City
May 21
Hill City High School
10:30 a.m.
Custer
May 20
Custer Armory
2
p.m.
Newell
May 20
Newell High School
2
p.m.
New Underwood
May 20
New Underwood High School Gym
3
p.m.
Lakota Tech
May 13
Lakota Tech High School Gym
2
p.m.
Pine Ridge
May 19
Pine Ridge High School Gym
10 a.m.
Red Cloud
May 13
Red Cloud High School
10 a.m.
Hot Springs
May 13
Hot Springs School Gym
1
p.m.
Belle Fourche
May 20
Belle Fourche High School
10 a.m.
Wall
May 20
Wall High School Gym
Baccalaureate 12
p.m. and Graduation 1:30 p.m.
College Graduations
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
May 6
The Monument: Ice Arena
9 a.m.
Black Hills State University
May 6
Donald E Young Sports and Fitness Center
10
a.m.