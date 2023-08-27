RAPID CITY, S.D. – What is your movie snack of choice? Popcorn? Nachos? Or maybe you are like me and have to have a certain type of candy and drink for taking in a movie (Sno-Caps and a root beer, please!)
Whatever you prefer, how about grabbing that and heading to see one of the many films out now for National Cinema Day? National Cinema Day is Sunday, August 27 and to commemorate the day and encourage people to go to cinemas, the popular chains AMC and Regal Cinemas will be offering discounted tickets all day.
And in Rapid City, Golden Ticket Cinemas is another option residents have to cash in on the day to see a big summer blockbuster or even take in a modern-day classic.
"All movies that we are showing, morning and evening– 3D, everything is four dollars the whole entire day," Kaity, manager for Golden Ticket Cinemas Rushmore 7 Theatre said. "And one thing that is nice is that we have Jurassic Park back in theatres for the 30th anniversary this weekend too, and that has been popular."
Tickets in person are $4 plus tax at the register, and if purchasing online, they will be 4$ plus tax and a service charge.