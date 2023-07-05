PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Tourism, acting on behalf of Governor Kristi Noem, has submitted an application for a special use permit to hold the 2024 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration. The application has been sent to the National Parks Service.
Governor Noem says that Mount Rushmore is an ideal location to celebrate America's Birthday and criticized the Biden Administration for denying the state's application for the fireworks permit. She pledged to continue the fight for hosting fireworks at Mount Rushmore as a means to celebrate American freedoms.
Governor Noem successfully reinstated the Fireworks Celebration at Mount Rushmore in 2020, following a cancellation that lasted over a decade. However, the permit applications for the 2021, 2022, and 2023 celebrations were rejected by President Biden and the National Parks Service.
Any fireworks celebration would take place in accordance with the memorandum agreement signed on May 6, 2019, between the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior and Governor Noem.